The UP STF has arrested a vicious thug who used to take photographs of the thumbs of people who clawed at the registry office, cloned them and then took the details of their Aadhar card and took money out of the account. Noida Cyber ​​Cell has taken this action on Friday.

SPF Triveni Singh of STF Cyber ​​Cell said that the police Cyber ​​Cell of Noida on Friday arrested Rohit Tyagi thug on the basis of an information. It lives in Ghaziabad. He said that the arrested accused has studied computer science.

He said that the police, printer, Aadhaar card making machine, thumb cloning machine and check book etc. have been recovered from it. The officer said that the in-charge Inspector Rita Yadav of Noida Cyber ​​Cell and his team have arrested the crook.



Job in lockdown was chosen for fraud

The accused arrested during interrogation has told the police that he became unemployed during the lockdown. After this, he found out this new method of cheating. He said that the said accused has so far admitted to withdrawing money from the accounts of hundreds of people. The police is questioning it deeply.