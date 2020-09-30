Noida police have arrested a vicious criminal who befriends girls through social media and then blackmails them by threatening to make porn chats and photos viral. It is alleged that the young man was caught on social media by taking the young people in close proximity to them and asking them to send photos and videos. Later, he was morphed into porn and started blackmailing.

Police have seized 25 SIMs and 7 mobile phones from the possession of the accused. Pornographic photos and chat screenshots of more than a dozen girls have been found in the recovered phones. According to the information, a woman accused the youth of blackmailing her by making pornographic photos and gave the case to Tahrir police. The police registered a case and started searching for the accused. The police had received information from the informer that the accused was approaching City Park of Greater Noida.



This was the way the trap spread, which used to trap blackmail

Police arrested him on information. Police have identified him as Etah resident Ravi. ADCP Vishal Pandey said that the number of the accused girls was extracted through online data or social media. Sends porn chat to girls mobile, which girl starts talking to him. Would have acquired his photo. Also used to do porn chat with him. By sending screenshots of porn chats and pornographic photos, the girls blackmailed and charged them with big money.



Police is investigating, how many have been hunted so far

ADCP Vishal Pandey said that the accused was caught by threatening to make the chat and photo of the complainant’s woman viral. At the moment, he was demanding more money. Police is also investigating how many girls he has blackmailed so far.