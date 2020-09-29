Noida police arrested another accused on Tuesday night for kidnapping a defense scientist and kidnapping him and demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. Four people have been arrested in the case so far.Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh said that Saurabh, an accused in the case, has been arrested from his house in Sector 49. The i-ten car used in the incident has also been recovered from him, which was used in the abduction of scientist Ajay Pratap. He informed that earlier three people including Sunita Gurjar, Rakesh have been arrested in this case.

Significantly, a defense scientist living in Sector 77 was kidnapped by five people after being trapped in a honeytrap. After this, a ransom of Rs 10 lakh was demanded from his wife. Acting late on Sunday, the police rescued the scientist from the clutches of the kidnappers and arrested three people.