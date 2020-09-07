Passengers received some kind of entry at the metro station Thermal screening was done at the entry point of the station before the passengers traveled in the metro, while people also sanitized the hands with a sanitization machine. Passengers who show signs of Kovid will not be allowed to travel in the metro. Arrangements have been made to sanitize your bags as soon as you enter the metro station. Passengers must always maintain a distance of one meter from each other. Marks have been made at all places including Frisking Points, Customer Care, AFC Gates, to follow social distancing.

Such a view was seen on the first day at Pari Chowk metro station Noida Metro Rail services resumed on Monday after months of closure due to the announced lockdown amid Corona epidemic. However, the number of passengers remained very low on the first day. The number of passengers at Pari Chowk metro station remained negligible.

Measures to prevent corona from the start of metro service strictly implemented Noida-Greater Noida Metro started on Monday. During this period, social distancing and Kovid-19 prevention measures have been strictly implemented. Passengers traveling without a mask will be fined Rs 500. At the same time, DMRC has already given clear instructions that if passengers do not follow social distancing at any station, then the metro will not be stopped at those stations also.

Aqua Line Metro resumed, morning passenger numbers down The services of Noida-Greater Noida Metro started from Monday. However, the number of passengers remained very low in the morning on the first day. In the meantime, all measures including social distancing are being implemented to prevent the corona epidemic.

Noida Metro Rail services resumed on Monday after months of closure due to the announced lockdown amid Corona epidemic. At Pari Chowk metro station in the morning, there was excitement among people about going to their office by metro. All the passengers put masks on their mouths and started their journey with proper distance. Although instructions have been issued to the passengers to follow the rules in the metro, strict action will be taken if a passenger does not do so.