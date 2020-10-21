Breja car riders broke the mirror and stole a Fortuner car in front of a private hospital located in Sector-29, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This theft incident was captured in a nearby CCTV camera. In this regard, the victim has filed a case against unknown thief in police station Sector-20.According to the police, Koshindra Yadav lives in Sector-117. He is the RW President of Sector-117. He told that he had brought his uncle to a private hospital in Sector-29 on Sunday morning. He parked his Fortuner car outside the hospital at around 9:30 am. The car was missing when he returned 20 minutes later. After this, the police control room immediately reported the car theft. Police reached the spot and searched the CCTV cameras installed nearby.

Thieves shown in CCTV

Meanwhile, in the footage, Breja was seen stealing the car by a rogue Fortuner. The miscreants broke the mirror of the seat behind the driver’s seat of the first car. After this, he entered inside the car and stole the car. Police station-20 police station says a case of car theft has been registered. Is being investigated.