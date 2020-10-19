Highlights: 14-year-old girl committed suicide by consuming poison in Surajpur police station area of ​​Noida

The cause of this suicide is being said to be mental stress, postmortem of the body

Four more people died in suspicious condition in the area, police are investigating these cases

Noida

A 14-year-old girl living in Tilapata village of Surajpur police station area of ​​Noida, Uttar Pradesh, committed suicide by consuming poison. Mental stress is said to be the cause of suicide. Police has sent the body for postmortem. Four more people died in the area in suspicious condition.

According to the police, the 14-year-old girl, who lives in Tilapata village in the Surajpur police station area, consumed poison on Sunday due to mental stress. He was admitted for treatment in a hospital where doctors declared him dead. He said that the police has sent the body for postmortem.

Postmortem of all dead bodies

Regarding the remaining incidents, the police said that Saroj, who lives in the Phase III area of ​​the police station, died in a suspicious condition. The police has also sent this body for postmortem. He said that 57-year-old Shiv Prakash Chaubey, who lives in the Sector 49 police station, died in a suspicious condition.

Apart from this, Anamika (31), admitted to Prayag Hospital in Thane Sector 39, died in a suspicious condition. The body of a 50-year-old unidentified person has been found in police station area 49. Police have sent all the bodies for postmortem to find out the cause of death.