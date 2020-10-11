If there is passion and passion, every step can be achieved. The same applies to illness. The 104-year-old woman from Agra has beaten Corona and shows that age is not an affair. Only the will power can get rid of the disease. The elderly woman was discharged from Jaypee Hospital in Noida on Saturday. However, his 60-year-old daughter is still fighting the battle with Corona.
He told, ‘His daughter is still hospitalized, while within a week she will also be discharged. We have discharged the elderly woman under a policy in which if the patient does not show signs of corona in 10 days then they can be discharged, even without reporting. ‘ However, the elderly woman is in her daughter’s home isolation in Noida where she is being further treated.
