R. It has been a very tough season for everyone. We started well, but we know the difficulty we find ourselves in because I was also in the coaching staff and now we have to be as fresh as possible to face the games that remain.

Q. Can you get the miracle?

R. We know that the situation is very complicated and getting a victory helps a lot. The season is being tough, but I think the team has shown courage in many moments, they have tried to get up, they are an honest team and they are trying to get out of this situation. I am telling you that you can win in Almería but we know that the situation is what it is, but I think that if the team is clear-minded and without fear we can have a good game because we have experienced people, but I don’t see beyond the game of Almería.

Q. How have you been doing these days since your appointment took place?

R. They have been intense days, because it was something you did not expect. It is a responsibility, but I could not avoid it, I quickly had to prepare the planning of the game and suddenly I have found myself in this situation, but now I am calmer, although the situation is still complicated and now we only have to think about the game against him. Almeria.

Q. What wardrobe have you found?

A. I know the players because I have been with them for a long time. The team has the will and we will try until the end. I have tried to empathize with them because the players are having a hard time, but I am one of those who think that footballers suffer and suffer in these types of situations.

Q. How is the change from being a footballer to being the coach now?

R. It is complicated because I understand that the first leader must be the coach and you have to set the tone with your coaching staff. I try not to put pressure on them because they know that the situation is very complicated, but as a player I have experienced such delicate situations and many times the legs do not respond because you are blocked but this team works well, but many times at the slightest mishap, the team it remains touched and it costs a lot to get up. Now as a coach I think a lot, it is very difficult to disconnect and that generates a lot of wear and tear.