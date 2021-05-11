“He is not a brown, for me being Albacete coach is a responsibility.” With this declaration of intentions, Fran Noguerol manifested himself in his first press conference as coach of the La Mancha team.

The Galician is Albacete’s fourth coach this season after the dismissals of Lucas Alcaraz, López Garai and Alejandro Menéndez and in his debut on the bench he achieved a victory in El Toralín against Ponferradina to continue leaving Albacete alive and with some hope of achieve a permanence that is 5 points away from 12 to be disputed.

In his first game leading Albacete, the Galician chose to strengthen the defense since it is a line that has conceded too many errors throughout the season, which has cost the La Mancha team to lose points that have had a large part of this course in relegation places.

Betting on a 4-5-1 and with a supportive team in the effort, the Albacete de Noguerol wants to pull their own love and professionalism to defend a club that is using its last resources to continue in professional football.

Albacete is already working on Saturday’s clash in Almería, a match in which Eddy Silvestre, Fran García and Carlos Isaac will already be at Noguerol’s disposal to face the match against the Andalusian team.