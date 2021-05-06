A club man takes over Albacete in the final stretch of the season. It’s about Fran Noguerol, that he was a player of the La Mancha team and that for several years he is part of the technical staff of the La Mancha team. After the dismissals of Lucas Alcaraz, López Garai and Alejandro Menéndez, The Galician will be Albacete coach until the end of the season.
At his first press conference, Noguerol wanted to begin his speech with words of gratitude to his predecessor, Alejandro Menéndez. The Galician coach has pointed out that “it is a great responsibility that could not be avoided once the club has
Having made that determination, the club has thought of me to finish these five games and I cannot avoid this responsibility, these are moments of showing my face and I am here to try to help the players, I know they are suffering. “
The new coach of the La Mancha team has stressed that “the dressing room is very affected and suffering, we cannot avoid anybody’s responsibility, there is no other choice but to take the bull by the horns, there will be no major revolutions the only revolution is mental and try to get out with the least possible doubts “.
The Galician coach will debut on Saturday at the El Toralín stadium against Ponferradina, a game in which Albacete has four casualties and all of them due to suspension, such as Eddy Silvestre, Fran García, Carlos Isaac and Manu Fuster. The latter player has been sanctioned by the Competition Committee with two games after insulting the referee from the stands when he was substituted in the match played against Alcorcón.
#Noguerol #time #bring #selflove
Leave a Reply