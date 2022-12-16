Nogales, Sonora.- Between laughter, costumes and dances for children, youth and adults, the traditional Christmas Parade was held in the border city of Nogales, Sonora.

The parade, which took place without incident It began on Internacional street towards Obregón Avenue and then took Plutarco Elías Calles street, ending at Miguel Hidalgo Square where a musical group was waiting that put the finishing touch to a festive night on the streets of Nogales.

The dances and songs of carols that could be enjoyed during the march, were in charge of young people and children who come to be educated at the Municipal Institute for the Promotion of Culture and Arts (Imfoculta).

Through the streets of the border city of Sonora, 7 platforms, 55 vehicles, 25 motorcycles, 2 Fire Department trucks, 2 Public Services vehicles, 3 groups of cheerleaders and more than 200 people walked along the parade in high spirits.

Among the participants are students from the Héroes de Nacozari Elementary School, Downtown Academy, CIES Institute, Women’s Soccer League, Sonora Brother, Leopardos Academy, Imfoculta, the Sports and Youth Institutes, as well as Economic Development, DIF, Social Welfare, Municipal Health, Nogales Pet Store, Oomapas, Nogales Fire Department, Public Works and Planning among other civil society organizations and government agencies.

The party was joined by agents from the Crime Prevention groups of the Municipal Public Security Police Station, DARE, Social Proximity, Unavim and the Youth Sports Heptathlon

In the artistic event and inauguration of the Christmas Village, Mayor Juan Gim Nogales addressed a message and said: “We hope you enjoy a pleasant moment with your family and that all the children witness this parade that we have organized for the Christmas Holidays Y We will do everything possible to make next year better”.

