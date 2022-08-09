Noemi, hidden holidays and mysteries about secret meetings with Totti

Last July there love story between Ilary Blasi41 years old, e Francesco Totti45, arrived at terminus after twenty years together And three children. The reason is related to one third inconvenience entry into the heart of the Captain. Noemi Bocchi, 34, separated and mother of two children aged 8 and 10. Everyone – we read in the Corriere della Sera – is talking about her: the latest gossip that has been shaking the capital for three days, is that Noemi is even in sweet waitingobviously of a new Pupino, although the photos show one belly that more flat can not be done. Normal holidays for Noemi. Nothing in August Costa Smeralda. In spite of herself, she has the role of the steal-husbands that makes the legitimate wife suffer. Everything has also been certified by a meme pseudo-electoral of Berlusconi which promises: “I’ll return Totti to Ilary“.

Noemi – continues the Courier – is sighted everywhere: at the moment it is geolocated in vacation to the Circeoa few, comfortable kilometers from the villa of Sabaudia where, for a brief meeting at sea, a mysterious yacht. And in which Franciswhile Ilary shoe on the mountains of Trentino and placed like a madman even the stones, he practices as a good person single dad with Cristian (to which he has just given a little dog), in any Italian summer between dipsbeach volleyball and grilling.

Subscribe to the newsletter

