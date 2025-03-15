Noemí Salazar He is back. After a while away from their social networks, the one who was a contestant of GH VIP He has reappeared in his Tiktok profile to give the last hour about his health status. And, in recent weeks, the influencer has been forced to undergo a double mastectomy To remove the mammary glands.

In his video, the ‘Queen of the Brilli Brilli’ speaks without reservations of the problem of Gigantomastia That suffers, an unusual condition characterized by excessive breast growth that has led him to go through the operating room up to three times to try to reduce the size of his chest.

“In total, among the three chest operations, they have taken away six kilos of mammary gland “, Salazar points out while makeup in front of the camera. “Now I was beginning to grow towards the armpit and that could generate serious consequences in the future. Not only would I continue to grow, but I could have more serious consequences, ” He recounts.

Over the years, doctors and surgeons with whom he has encountered to treat this chronic health problem had recommended him to remove his mammary glands to prevent him from having to periodically submit to chest reductions.

HoweverRaquel Salazar’s daughter was not convinced to take the final step. “When they told me they had to take my whole chest, I scared a lot “, The young woman confesses, who, after weighing him, determined that it was the “best option” for her.

“I wanted it to be the last time I went through an operating room for this problem and they assured me. I understood that it is the best for me if the gland does not stop growing … “, he explains.

Even so, one of the main requests that Noemí made to his surgeon to dare to remove his breasts passed through the prostheses they would put in his place. “I have insisted that I want a very natural prosthesis, Because I’m fed up with the tits, “he says.

Now, ten days after having undergone the intervention, the one who was the protagonist of the Gypsy Kings positively values ​​the result. “Nothing hurt me. (…) Me I’m recovering very well, I am phenomenal, “he says.