Criticized because she is overweight, Noemi reveals her suffering to Belve

Guest of Beaststhe program hosted by Francesca Fagnani broadcast on Rai 2 this evening, Tuesday 22 November 2022, the singer Noemi declared that she had suffered from being criticized for being overweight, revealing that she had “hit rock bottom” in 2018 when she was at San Remo.

During the music festival, in fact, the interpreter was teased on social media with a meme, on one side she was fat and on the other Michelle Hunziker beautiful and threadlike: “I felt hurt, in that photo for the first time I saw my suffering, because there are people who are abundant but you see that that physicality belongs to them. I cried and that was the first time I told myself I had to do something.”

Again in Sanremo, but in 2012, however, Noemi discovered that she had vision problems: “I suffered from derealization, for years I saw how through binoculars, I put distance, it was a way my head had to tell me: look at that you’re a ghost, you don’t have your life in your hand”.

To Francesca Fagnani’s question “Do you think your father, whom you hired as manager, has always acted in your best interest or did some financial problem create it for you?”, Noemi replied: “No doubt things didn’t go well, but I didn’t want him to feel responsible.”

The interpreter then reveals that the decision to relieve her father of her role as manager distanced her from the family: “For the first time in my life I felt alone, my great adviser had been him, for a couple for years I haven’t been able to have a dialogue with my dad and my family, there was no way of understanding each other”.