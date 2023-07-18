The sixteen year old was thrown from the scooter driven by her brother and hit by an SUV

Editorial board – Verona

The life of one young champion was broken by a tragic accident. On Saturday 15th July Noemi Lonardi, sixteen year old who had just finished the second year of art high school, died due to an accident with the scooter driven by her brother.

Noemi Lonardi died in an accident — The accident occurred in Cavaion Veronese. Noemi and her 18-year-old brother, originally from San Pietro in Cariano, were reaching the Lake Garda together with a group of friends, all with motorcycles and mopeds. The scooter, would have hit a motocross bike belonging to a friend of theirs. The impact would not have been particularly violent, because they weren’t traveling at a high speed. But Noemi was thrown from the moped ending up in the opposite lane. By a tragic fate, at that very moment an SUV arrived and found the girl. Noemi died instantly, Suem 118 personnel tried to revive her for a long time, but without success. The brother was taken to the Borgo Trento hospital for checks, torn by pain from the accident that took his sister away from her. “I will miss you so much little sister” he wrote to her on Instagram accompanying a photo in which they were embraced. “I didn’t tell you often but you were the most important person in my life and always will be. Teach the angels to dance, because you are number one.” See also Central American and Caribbean Games 2023: what is Colombia going to?

who was noemi lonardi — Noemi Lonardi was a young promise of sports dance. A few days ago she won the gold medal in the specialty salsa shine, a Caribbean discipline, at the Italian championship in Rimini. The dance teachers on Facebook remembered her underlining the “infinite pain for our little, smiling and very sweet Noemi”. Also there fidssports dance federation, recalled the young athlete: “A tragic destiny has decided to make you fly high forever. Dance among the angels”, the message published on the federation page.

an upset community — Grief shook the small community of San Pietro in Cariano where Noemi and her family were well known. The grandfather ran the post office, the father has a building materials company while the mother is an educator. Gerardo Zantedeschi, the mayor speaks of “pain that has affected the whole community”. Mariafrancesca Salzani, owner of the tobacconist’s bar and childhood friend of her parents, remembers a “beautiful and kind girl” and the village life in which they all grew up together. Noemi was part of the parish of San Pietro Apostolo. “She was a good girl” Don Giuliano recalled, underlining how she often helped the community by helping out with the little ones. See also Linda Caicedo, what will your presentation at Real Madrid be like?