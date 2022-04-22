Apatzingán.- The Michoacán State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) reported this Thursday on the identification of the body found in the garbage dump of the El Varillero neighborhood from the city of Apatzingan.

The discovery of the lifeless body was reported at 12:00 on Wednesday, April 20. The body was found in a solitary spot, next to a pile of garbage, on Mariano Michelena street.

The body that belonged to a woman had visible marks of violence, so the Forensic Medical Service took charge of transferring the body to its facilities to carry out the rigorous studies.

Elements of the Prosecutor’s Office took charge of the corresponding investigation and confirmed the identity of the deceased, who disappeared on Thursday, April 14 of this year in the municipality of Uruapan.

Disappearance

The body of 24-year-old Naomi M was found next to a pile of rubbish six days after she went missing. She was seen for the last time on April 14, about 15 kilometers from the municipal seat, in the direction of Paracho.

Naomi’s relatives informed the State Attorney General’s Office about her disappearance so that they could activate the Alba protocol to try to locate her.

At the time the Alba Alert was activated, the clothing that Noemí was wearing was unknown.

It is worth mentioning that the authorities lack information to help clarify the crime. However, with this death there are 90 women murdered in the state of Michoacán so far this year.

According to federal information, Michoacán ranked second in the top states with the highest number of murders in Mexico during March of this year.