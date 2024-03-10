The Rome prosecutor's office has requested a 5 and a half year prison sentence for Mario Caucci, ex-husband of Noemi Bocchi, Francesco Totti's current partner. Caucci is on trial in Rome for mistreatment and lack of maintenance. The proceedings, which are taking place behind closed doors after the request of Bocchi's lawyers and accepted by the judges to guarantee the confidentiality of the witnesses and the hearings, arose from a complaint presented by the woman, the offended party. The ruling is expected in June.

Mario Caucci, a well-known marble entrepreneur, thus responded to the accusations of mistreatment raised by his ex-wife: for him, the Rome Prosecutor's Office is now asking for a 5 and a half year prison sentence for alleged domestic violence against his ex-wife Noemi Bocchi, current partner of former Roma captain Francesco Totti. An affair that also touched the Veronese area where, in the municipality of Rivoli, Caucci “personally” managed his company, Marble which operated in the stone sector. And precisely since the bankruptcy of the Verona headquarters of the family business, “the third pillar of my life has disappeared – revealed Caucci -, of a man who based everything on work, parents, family…”.

Caucci continues to defend himself, especially from his ex-wife who he accuses of being the mastermind behind these “machinations to achieve other results. Noemi made an endless series of requests that I couldn't satisfy because I didn't have the resources. From there a request for judicial separation arose…”, as reported by Corriere della Sera. Noemi Bocchi's truth is totally opposite because, according to her, her ex-husband demanded that I “interrupt my studies” to dedicate myself to the family, “he began to distance himself from me and the children, bringing into the house a climate of total absence of relationship and dialogue, saying that his life no longer made sense”.

