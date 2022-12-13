The revelations of Mario Caucci, the ex-husband of Noemi Bocchi

Noemi Bocchi’s ex-husband, Mario Caucci, returns to talk about the woman and Francesco Totti, Noemi’s current partner.

The man, who was accused by his ex-wife of ill-treatment, retraced their love story in an interview with the magazine Whoon newsstands from Wednesday 14 December, of which Dagospia provides a preview.

“I made sure that ours was the most beautiful story in the world and it was – said Noemi Bocchi’s ex-husband – After me, whoever they choose will never be able to match what it was, for a very simple fact: that I loved her more than anything else in the world”.

“I made wars for her, I argued with my whole family – added Mario Caucci – They told me to be careful, that it wasn’t the right way, that it wasn’t right. I was put in the position of being marginalized because the more I was alone, the more I could be governed”.

“My wife and I were caught up in a reckless pursuit of happiness, but a happiness understood as an unbridled acquisition of material goods and, therefore, everything that was part of the values ​​of a human being was less and less: we had to go to exclusive places for parties, for the bag, the ring” reveals the man again.

The woman’s ex-husband then accuses Noemi’s past without going into details: “She has forgotten her past and has always known perfectly and continues to know perfectly today what she wants and how to get what she wants . She did it using all kinds of opportunities, she did it by passing over everything, grinding relationships, feelings, families, anything to get her goals ”.

And he adds: “Are you sure that she is a graduate, that she is a flower designer, that she is from northern Rome, that she comes from a very rich family as has been said?”.

“I think that, whatever happens, she will always remain Mario Caucci’s ex-wife and Francesco Totti’s partner or ex-partner” continues Mario Caucci.

Noemi’s ex-husband then reveals: “I saw some photos of the ring that Totti allegedly gave to Noemi. The thing that seems strange to me is that, out of a million jewelers in the world, that ring comes from the same one where I bought the engagement ring with which I asked my wife to marry me”.

Mario Caucci then sends another message to Francesco Totti after thanking him months ago for being his “savior”: “You are perfectly free to do what you want, but you do it by preserving those who are the only victims, the children, because after twenty years they were catapulted into another family. My children have ended up in a world so far away from them that this is unfair. My daughter said to me the other day: ‘Look, dad, there’s a photographer’. They could do (Totti and Noemi, ed) what they wanted without putting their children at risk of exposure, because not even they know how their story will end and, even more so, given that he is an exposed person, he should have been more cautious of all the others”.

And when asked if Noemi Bocchi has ever betrayed him, Mario Caucci replies with a “No comment”.