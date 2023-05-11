Social unleashed against Noemi Bocchi, Totti’s 34-year-old new partner. It’s not so much the fact that she was immortalized by the paparazzi with little Sofia and Isabel (11 and 7 years old), but that she had the audacity to show off the black sweatshirt with the Pupone tax code printed on it in yellow. A slap to Ilary and his alleged greed with which for many followers of the former footballer he is trying to pluck him.

But let’s go back to the picture. The influencer apprentice kit is all there: starting from the charming bulldog (genus Matilda Ferragnez) that Totti himself gave to Noemi. Designer bag, permanent makeup eyebrows, platinum highlights. The Captain’s companion takes the nice Simba on a leash and in the meantime manages also tries to manage the quicksilver of the two girls.

The sweatshirt produced by the brand «In case you didn’t know who I am» («In case you didn’t know who you were») already in great demand on its own, is now literally snapped up. A sign that the new influencer is already bringing home some results.