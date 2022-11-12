After coming out of the closet for starting a love story with Francesco Totti, Noemi Bocchi has become one of the most talked about characters in gossip. Over the last few hours her name has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers but this time not for her relationship with the former footballer. According to her indiscretions, it seems that the woman allegedly accused her ex-husband Mario Caucci of mistreatment.

To make this story public is the newspaper ‘Corriere della Sera’. According to what was published by the well-known newspaper, Noemi Bocchi would have suffered gods mistreatment from her ex-husband who would later abandon his family overnight.

The ‘Corriere della Sera’ has published some excerpts from the complaint made by Noemi and turned against her ex-husband Mario Caucci. This is one of the allegations that the woman addresses to the 35-year-old:

My ex-husband immediately demanded that I interrupt my studies and prevented me from starting any work activity. He said that I would have to take care of the family and that in any case my income would be irrelevant to the budget of the family menage.

Despite this, the marriage between Noemi and Mario proceeds well until, in 2017, things start to change. This is what we read from the ‘Corriere della Sera’:

She began to distance herself from me and her children, bringing into the house a climate of total absence of relationship and dialogue, saying that by now her life no longer made sense.

At that point Noemi Bocchi decides to file an appeal for the separation judicial and in 2019 the consensual agreement arrives according to which:

Caucci will have to pay 1,250 euros per month for each child.

But it doesn’t stop there. According to the ‘Corriere della Sera’ a few months ago Mario Caucci he would have persistently tracked down his ex-wife who would have suffered mistreatment by him. Following a medical report, Noemi Bocchi propounded complaint against Mario Caucci.