Although a few months have passed since the most sensational farewell of summer 2022, the separation between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi continues to make noise on social media. Over the last few hours, it has been at the center of the gossip chronicle Naomi Bocchi who had given a dog to Cristian. However, the puppy in question is missing, but what happened to it? Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi have returned to occupy the center of the news. This time it was the yellow of the new that made the couple the protagonist of a gossip dog from Christian Totti disappeared.

On the occasion of birthday of the 17-year-old, it was Francesco Totti’s girlfriend herself who gave it to him on November 6th. In any case, after a few days, they were lost tracks of the puppy. This was revealed by “Dagospy“:

Where has the puppy gone? Ah, to know…

However, it is not the first time that a Totti disappears at home animal. In fact, last August it was the Alfio the cat which was later found. Instead, currently the new dog of Cristian Totti is not yet available news.

Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi: the separation

Meanwhile, Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi have entrusted the divorce in the hands of their respective lawyers. Over the past few days, the couple’s lawyers have been busy finding a agreement that can satisfy both ex-spouses. On November 11, the now ex couple found themselves before the judge to discuss the question relating to the possession of Rolex, jewellery, designer bags and shoes. Last June it was Ilary Blasi herself who stole a prestigious collection of watches from her ex-partner which has not yet been returned.