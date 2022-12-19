A few weeks ago, the ex-husband of Naomi Bocchi gave an interview to the weekly “Chi” talking about the relationship with his ex-wife. The man reserved unkind accusations against Francesco Totti’s girlfriend to whom he could not help but reply. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Although a few months have passed since the most sensational farewell of summer 2022, the separation between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi continues to make noise on the web. However, this time to finish the focus of gossip she was the new girlfriend of the former Roma captain, Noemi Bocchi. She the latter became the protagonist of a gossip after her ex-husband turned heavy on her accusations to put it in a bad light.

On the occasion of ainterview issued to the newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini the Roman entrepreneur did insinuations serious against his ex-wife. In detail, the man accused the woman of manipulating men to achieve her goals. These were hers words:

Noemi knows exactly what she wants and how to get it.

Faced with these accusations, Francesco Totti’s girlfriend could not help but reply. Hers His reply it came through a photo published on his Instagram profile which is not visible to everyone due to privacy. However, to track down the post “Vanity Fair” took care of it.

Bocchi shared one instagram story which plays the circus soundtrack and reopens a set of laughter emojis. This is the phrase with which the woman wanted to underline that her ex-husband omitted something about their love story: