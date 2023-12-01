Noemi Bocchi replies to Ilary Blasi’s docufilm: the poisonous dig – Curler

A week after the release of the docufilm “Unica” in which Ilary Blasi reveals her version of the facts about the separation with Francesco Totti, Noemi Bocchi seems to have finally broken the silence on the matter. In fact, over the last few hours, the new partner of the former Roma captain has become the protagonist of an unequivocal gesture. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

On Friday 24 November 2023, “Unica”, the documentary by, arrived on Netflix Ilary Blasi in which she reveals unpublished background on the divorce with her ex-husband. Following the release of the feature film, everyone focused on the eventual reaction by Noemi Bocchi, especially in light of the Roman presenter’s declarations according to which Francesco Totti he would have sought her out sexually while he was already involved in his relationship with his lover.

During the first few days, it did not arrive no reply on the part of both but over the course of the last few a small change has occurred. Therefore, Noemi published a history on his Instagram profile which seems to be addressed precisely to Ilary Blasi. This was the poisonous barb published by herself on social media:

I don’t have time for things that aren’t worth anything.

The influencer did not go any further as it seems she has no intention of replying directly to them confessions of the Roman presenter. The former Roma footballer would be on same street. In fact, the man preferred to remain silent if not to release only a short comment:

Do and say what you want.

Therefore, Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi would be using the indifference technique to silence all those who have been asking him for an answer for days. Certainly, it cannot be ruled out that, from one day to the next, both may decide to intervene and break the silence, perhaps revealing new backstory.