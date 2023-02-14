A folder left in the car was enough to fuel the rumors about a probable pregnancy of Francesco Totti’s new girlfriend.

Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi they turned after the separation that occurred almost 20 years after their marriage. While waiting for the divorce papers to go definitively through, Francesco has now come out into the open with his new girlfriend Naomi Bocchi and Ilary did the same with Bastian Muller.

In the last few hours, an incredible gossip has flared up precisely on the Totti-Bocchi couple. Rumors had already been circulating for several months about a possible pregnancy for Noemi. Now a few photos were enough to fuel the rumors again.

Source: web

A few days ago the couple was caught out and about Rome. The partner and the former footballer entered a restaurant only to be joined by the son of the pupone Cristian.

At one point Noemi went back to the car to retrieve an object she had left on the dashboard. What was it about?

It was a folder belonging to Mater Dei clinic in Rome, a well-known clinic especially for the gynecology and obstetrics departments. Among other things, it is the same clinic where Noemi gave birth to her two children.

So here is the gossip exploded: why that folder? Is Noemi pregnant with Francesco Totti? This is only a hint and it will certainly take much more to test, but that was enough to fuel the rumors again.

We’ll see if there will be confirmations or denials. At the moment neither of the two interested parties has ever spoken of a pregnancy. On the other hand there would be nothing wrong if Naomi decides to rely on the same clinic where she has already given birth to her two children, if she is actually pregnant. At the moment, however, we reiterate that these are just rumors.