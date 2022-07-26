The alleged new girlfriend of Francesco Totti was involved in a misunderstanding that did not go unnoticed

After the news of the separation after 17 years of marriage, Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti have become the most talked about characters of this last summer. Both have been caught up in an endless media fuss. In particular, the gossip pages have attributed a flirtation with the former footballer Noemi Bocchi.

In recent days, the name of Noemi Bocchi is occupying a large space in the gossip newspapers. The rumors of the birth of a love story between Francesco Totti and the young woman are becoming more and more insistent, even if those directly involved have never confirmed or denied the gossip in circulation.

In the last few hours, the new alleged girlfriend of Francesco Totti has been involved in a misunderstanding which has not gone unnoticed. On Instagram, users could not help but notice two videos depicting the 34-year-old on vacation. Too bad, however, that the protagonist of the films is not Noemi Bocchi. The numerous fake accounts created in the name of Francesco Totti’s new alleged girlfriend meant that two influencers were confused for the 34-year-old.

Noemi Bocchi and the shots of the holiday: FanPage solves the misunderstanding

FanPage took care of the misunderstanding. The site has reconstructed the story in every detail and managed to reveal identity of the girls protagonists of the films in question. These were the words of the portal about it:

The video in which the woman on a bike appears, a woman who is not Noemi, belongs to Gaia Consalvo, travel storyteller, and was shot in Limone sul Garda. The second, the one in which Noemi would be on the boat, was instead originally posted on the Instagram profile Sailingadhara and then falsely attributed to the alleged new flame of Francesco Totti.

Therefore mystery solved. The videos that are being talked about so much in the latter were not published by Noemi Bocchi but two influencer passed off as her by the users of the people of the net. Recall that the Instagram profile of Totti’s alleged new girlfriend is private and has about 3 thousand followers.