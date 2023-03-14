The former footballer’s girlfriend shared some shots on her social media page that show her packing her bags: here’s why

Over the last few hours the main gossip newspapers have been dedicating ample space to Naomi Bocchi due to a social gesture that has not gone unnoticed by the eyes of the most curious. In fact, on her Instagram page, Francesco Totti’s new partner made a confession that she is making the rounds on the web. Let’s find out together what it is.

Since they made their relationship official, Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi they are the most talked about characters from the pages of the main gossip newspapers. A few months ago Noemi confessed to her followers that she suffers from a disease, la abdominal diastasis.

As already anticipated, in the course of the last few hours Noemi Bocchi has revealed to her followers a private background concerning the disabling pathology from which he suffers. In fact, on her Instagram page, Francesco Totti’s partner confessed that she was ready to undergo an operation.

In detail, Noemi shared a shot that portrays her while she is intent on preparing a suitcase. Under the image in question, Francesco Totti’s girlfriend accompanied a brief caption. These were his words:

Final preparations… Tomorrow will be a very important day for me!

So it seems that Noemi is dedicating these days to preparing for the operation she will have to undergo due to her disabling disease, abdominal diastasis.

Noemi Bocchi confesses that she suffers from abdominal diastasis

It was last February when Noemi Bocchi shared a post on her Instagram page in which she confessed to suffering from abdominal diastasis. These were the words with which she mate by Francesco Totti made the announcement: