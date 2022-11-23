The floral designer did not go unnoticed, not only for the splendid outfit, but also for the beautiful jewels

Without a doubt Francesco Totti e Naomi Bocchi they are one of the most talked about couples of this last period. Over the last few hours, the couple made their first public outing in Dubai, where they didn’t go unnoticed for their looks. In particular, everyone could not help but notice the bracelet and ring sported by Francesco Totti’s new partner. Let’s find out all the details together.

In Dubai Noemi Bocchi appeared super elegant. For this reason, the pages of the main gossip newspapers cannot help but talk about the new companion of Francesco Totti. The floral designer did not go unnoticed, as well as for the splendid outfit she wore, also for the beautiful ones jewels which he decided to wear.

Detailed news on the accessories that Noemi Bocchi wore in Dubai comes from the weekly ‘Chi’. According to the well-known newspaper, the ring of diamonds of Francesco Totti’s new partner is five carats. This is what the well-known newspaper revealed:

The ring appeared on a Bocchi Instagram story. From the tag we traced the chain of stores where the ring would have been purchased […] The order of the ring dates back to December a year ago. Earlier, therefore, than the date provided by Totti.

In addition to the ring, Noemi Bocchi has not gone unnoticed even for the wonderful bracelet worn during the first red carpet done together with the former yellow-red captain. In detail, it is a jewel that bears the Cartier signature and costs well 8 thousand euros. Regarding the value of the necklace, however, there is no detailed information.

For her first red carpet in public, Francesco Totti’s new partner showed off a wonderful dress by Yves Saint Laurent which costs around 3500 euros.