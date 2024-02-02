Ilary Blasi makes a joke about her ex-husband and Noemi Bocchi throws a dig at her by publishing a photo on social media.

Noemi Bocchi he decided to loudly defend his partner, the very famous Francesco Totti. The reply comes following a joke that his ex-wife, Ilary Blasi, allegedly made to Verissimo a few weeks ago.

Noemi Bocchi throws a dig at Ilary Blasi

Here, then, is what Noemi thinks and above all what she decided to do to silence it the irony of the former presenter of theIsland of the famous.

Ilary Blasi talks about Francesco Totti to Verissimo

In one of the last episodes of very trueentered the studio Ilary Blasi. The woman. besides being great friend of the presenter of very true, Silvia Toffaninis also a backbone of Mediaset.

He has always hosted important programs such as The Island of the Famous and Big Brother VIP. About a year ago the woman ended up in the media uproar following the end of her life love story with Francesco Totti, then captain of the Rome.

Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi

The two did not part in harmony and there is talk of mutual betrayals that would have undermined their relationship in recent years. In this circumstance the beautiful presenter would have made a ironic joke about the ex-husband she would have annoyed man's new companion, Noemi Bocchi.

Noemi Bocchi responds to Ilary Blasi on social media

The former footballer's new partner goes by the name of Noemi Bocchi. This one didn't particularly appreciate what the presenter said about it Francesco Totti to very true.

Blasi has just published a book that talks about her story and when Toffanin asked her if Francesco would ever read it, Ilary burst out laughing. She then conveyed the concept of how absurd it was to imagine her ex-husband with a book in hand.

Francesco Totti

Bocchi then decided to publish one on social media photo of Francesco Totti while wearing one backpack. To top it all off a caption with many booksan undeniable dig to say the least.

What can I say, Noemi and Ilary are not only similar in appearance, but they seem to have a lot assonances also in terms of character. There's no shortage of digs between the two!