Quarrel in the restaurant between Noemi Bocchi and Francesco Totti: she bursts into tears

First nasty quarrel between Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi: the two, in fact, argued in a restaurant in Rome with the ex-footballer’s new partner who was paparazzi while wiping away her tears.

The weekly magazine immortalized the moment Diva and Woman, according to which the two had fought over a cell phone. In the images proposed by the magazine, Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi can be seen while, sitting at a table in a restaurant in Rome, they are having an animated discussion.

According to weekly the quarrel may have started because of the cell phone that Noemi Bocchi was handling while the two were at the table.

Immediately afterwards, in fact, the couple began to argue, the faces became darker and more thoughtful with the ex-Roma footballer’s partner who was finally paparazzi while wiping her eyes, as if she had cried.

This is the first public quarrel between the two: something completely common in every couple and which does not seem to affect their relationship. Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi, in fact, have recently started moving into their new apartment in northern Rome in which they will soon go to live: a sign that things between them are booming.