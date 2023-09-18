Águilas was the epicenter of the national triathlon this past weekend with the celebration of the Spanish Sprint Triathlon Championship, for Mixed Talent and Inclusive Relays. The Valencian Noelia Juan, from CEA Betera, and David Cantero, from the University of Alicante, won the National Sprint crown, where several Murcian athletes competed against the best in Spain. This was the case of Paula Sánchez, from the Albacete Ingeteam Triathlon Club (27); Laura Durán, from the Diablillos de Rivas Triathlon Club (45), and Beatriz Ortín, from Isbilya-Sloppy Joe’s (48), in the female category. As for the men, Francisco Javier Pelegrín, from the Albacete Ingeteam Triathlon Club (32) and Pablo León, from CT Murcia Unidata (40) competed.

Medals in paratriathlon



The day began with the celebration of the National Paratriathlon, where the medals had already begun to arrive for the members of the Regional Federation. Thus, Abel Torreblanca rose to the top of the podium alongside Álvaro Franco, in PTVI. In the same women’s category, Susana Rodríguez once again won the victory, proclaiming herself the Spanish sprint paratriathlon champion, along with Sara Pérez as a guide.

The CT Murcia Unidata Men’s Talents team wins the Second Division National League

On Saturday, starting at 2:30 p.m., the competitions in Age groups began, with several podium finishes for the Murcian triathletes. The CT Murcia Unidata athletes Andrés Méndez and Álvaro Sánchez won gold and silver, respectively, in the 30-34 year old category. Rubén Gambín, from Fuensanta Impuslo UCAM Bitec, won bronze in 35-39. Salvador Martínez, from the Cartagena Triathlon Club, obtained the same medal, in 50-54. Finally, Ginés Giménez, from CT Fuente Álamo, was proclaimed champion in 70-74.

The cadet, youth and junior categories were competed yesterday, with a preliminary and final phase, highlighting the second and third places of the Murcians Nieves Navarro and Isabel María Navarro, who achieved the same time at the finish line. Something that also happened to Miriam Andreu, from the Albacete Ingeteam Triathlon Club, with fourth position. In the final, Isabel María Navarro was just shy of the bronze medal, finishing in fourth position, just 5 seconds behind. Nieves Navarro finished seventh and Miriam Andreu finished eighth.

In junior men, Francisco Javier Pelegrín, from the Albacete Ingeteam Triathlon Club, finished seventh and Pablo León, from CT Murcia Unidata, 19th.

In the cadet category, the Murcian athletes who qualified for the final were Javier Martínez, from CT Caravaca Ortodent, who finished in sixth position; his teammate Jaime León, 24th, and Pelayo Garmón, from CT Murcia Unidata, 28th. The female cadet did not have a representative in the FTRM.

In the youth category, Eduardo Navarro, from CT Murcia Unidata, reached 13th position; His teammate, Alejandro López, finished 16th, and Jesús Albarracín, from the Guerrita Alcantarilla Triathlon, finished 34th. In the women’s classification, Eva María Sánchez, from the Albacete Ingeteam Triathlon Club, achieved 14th position.

Saturday’s day also hosted the last day of the National Talent League, with the Spanish Mixed Relay Championship. After this competition, the CT Murcia Unidata men’s team was proclaimed champion of the Second Division League, achieving direct promotion to first division.