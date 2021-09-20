The Dr. Noelia de Mingo, that in 2003 killed three people and seriously injured five others at the Jiménez Díaz Foundation, has once again attacked unknown persons. In this case, two women in the town of El Molar, in the mountains of Madrid, in a pharmacy and in a supermarket.

In April 2003, Noelia de Mingor also stabbed several people seriously, and he killed three at the Jiménez Díaz Foundation Hospital, in the center of Madrid where he worked in the Rheumatology service. She was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Mentally ill: suffered from paranoid schizophrenia

When the trial was held three years later, she was acquitted of the charges of murder and attempted murder by the Provincial Court when it was found that suffered from paranoid schizophrenia. Yet he was sentenced to remain interned in a psychiatric hospital for 25 years, in the Alicante penitentiary.

In 2017 he left the hospital and went to outpatient treatment under the guardianship of relatives. Every 15 days he had a check-up to check his health. A native of this Madrid town, when he got out of jail he returned to El Molar. She has been quickly detained and has been transferred to the Tres Cantos Civil Guard headquarters.

Two wounded women

As reported by Nacho Abad, the main hypothesis is that he would have stopped taking the medication. The last hour of this information is that it has also attacked the Local Police. One of the women who has attacked is the supermarket cashier who would be in very serious condition. The other woman is the owner of the supermarket who was in the pharmacy and who was stabbed in the clavicle and several scratches. The two were attacked by a knife, and the most serious one was stabbed in the back. De Mingo has tried to flee but has been arrested after a struggle with the local police in the middle of the street and which has been recorded by the residents of the Molar.