Noelia Arroyo assured her continuity in the Cartagena mayor’s office on Friday, representing the Popular Party, after announcing the PSOE that its four councilors will vote for the socialist candidate in the plenary session of the constitution of the corporation, convened for this Saturday. By “discarding in this way any other agreement with other political forces”, the group led by Manuel Torres left MC with no options of removing the PP from power, which was the list with the most votes in the May 28 elections.

The local party, which has eight councilors, compared to ten for the popular ones, will not be able to add the fourteen necessary to place Jesús Giménez Gallo as councilor. That hypothetical absolute majority also went through the participation of Vox, which has four councilors and who throughout the day refused to reveal the meaning of their vote. The corporation is completed with another mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, expelled from the PSOE and now leader of Sí Cartagena.

In a statement sent late in the afternoon, the Socialists reported that the PSOE Municipal Executive Commission had unanimously supported the proposal to vote for Manuel Torres as the Socialist candidate for mayor. And they added that he stated: «It is absolutely unthinkable that the PSOE would agree on a municipal government with VOX. As I have repeated repeatedly, we are clear about the limits and we are not going to modify our commitment to the people of Cartagena and Cartagena one iota.

Rooster: “They will have to explain it”



In the morning, Arroyo had already expressed his expectation that each party would vote for itself. And after moving the socialists, Giménez Gallo, number one in his group after the resignation of José López, regretted what happened. “The PSOE will have to explain to its voters why they allow a PP mayor to continue in the mayor’s office, who has also dedicated herself to campaigning against Pedro Sánchez.”