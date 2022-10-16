The members of the PP in Cartagena will receive today a summons in which they will be summoned next Saturday, October 22, to a meeting of the Local Board of Directors with a single point on the agenda: the resignation of Joaquín Segado to the presidency of the party in the city to make way for the mayor and candidate for re-election in May 2023, Noelia Arroyo.

The replacement was an open secret since Arroyo assumed the mayor’s office of Cartagena in June 2021, in compliance with the agreement that, after the 2019 elections, the popular ones reached with the PSOE and Ciudadanos councilors to prevent the leader of Movimiento Ciudadano (MC), José López, took control of the baton. As a general rule, in the PP they are not in favor of bicephalies and it was agreed that, before the 2023 elections, the councilor would become the maximum reference of the popular people of Cartagena both at an organic and institutional level.

In addition, Joaquín Segado considers the objectives set when he took over the command of the Cartagena PP in 2016 to replace the historic Francisco Celdrán, president of the Regional Assembly between 1995 and 2015, fulfilled. At that time, the party was in a delicate situation in the three thousand year old city, because a year before it lost the municipal government due to the pact between the socialists and MC. Six years later, the situation is very different, with the PP again at the head of the City Council and leading the polls, as revealed by the Sigma Dos poll for LA VERDAD. In parallel, the spokesman in the Regional Assembly has increased his weight in the regional structure, since in the last regional congress he was appointed by Fernando López Miras as the new Deputy Secretary for Organization, Communication and Electoral.

Although the transfer of powers had been agreed for a long time, both López Miras and Joaquín Segado and Noelia Arroyo decided to measure the steps as much as possible so that everything would take place with absolute calm. The three politicians understand that now is the right time to take over.

The future president of the PP in Cartagena will keep intact the organization chart that worked with her predecessor, including the general secretary, María Casajús, who is also general director of Roads in the regional Executive. Likewise, she intends to incorporate more people for the electoral campaign and the future candidacy of 2023. PP sources recall that the machinery for the elections was launched with the constitution of the participation commissions.

The Board of Directors next Saturday, open to all members in Cartagena, is expected to be attended by the president of the Community and the PP of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, who maintains a very close relationship with both Noelia Arroyo, who She was his adviser, as with Segado, his strong man in González Adalid. The presence of someone in charge of Genoa is not ruled out, although it will depend on the agendas. As mayor, Noelia Arroyo is part of the National Board of Directors. On October 12, she had the opportunity to talk with the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, at the traditional reception of the King and Queen at the Royal Palace on the occasion of the National Holiday.

Although Noelia Arroyo will be fully legitimized when she is appointed president by the Board of Directors, the highest governing body of the PP, her leadership will have to be endorsed later in a local congress. This will be convened after the municipal elections.