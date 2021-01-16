The Deputy Mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, condemned this Saturday the machsite attack that André Ventura, candidate for president of the Republic of Portugal for the Chega! party, poured this Friday on his opponent, Marisa Matías, MEP from Bloco de Esquerda, in a campaign event. The far-right leader he criticized his rival for painting her lips and even compared her to a doll.

The incident prompted many politicians, intellectuals and citizens to promote a support movement on social networks under the label #VermelhoemBelem (‘Rojo en Belem’, current residence of Rebelo de Sousa, President of the Portuguese Republic) in whose publications the authors show their painted lips as a symbolic act.

Arroyo posted a message “against machismo” on his official Twitter account, along with an image. Following the events, the deputy mayor recalled a similar event that occurred two years ago, in which former Cartagena mayor José López harshly criticized her for maintaining her position as transparency counselor while she was running as a candidate for mayor of the port city, referring to her as “a blonde wig and well painted lips.”