EP Sunday 27 June 2021, 14:06

The new mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, joins the

Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) at the request of the general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea. The appointment will occur

next Tuesday at the Governing Board convened at 4.30 pm.

Thus, the components of the Popular Party that will be on the Governing Board of the FEMP are: José María García Urbano, Estepona mayor (as vice president); Jorge Azcon, Mayor of Zaragoza (spokesperson); Gemma Igual, Mayor Santander (deputy spokesperson); Enma Buj, mayor of Teruel (member); Luis Barcala, mayor of Alicante (member); José María Bellido, mayor of Cordoba (member); Ramón Fernández, Mayor of Almería (member); Ángeles Armisen, president of the Palencia Provincial Council (member); José Manuel Baltar, president of the Provincial Council of Orense (member); Susana Perez, mayor of Pozuelo de Alarcón (member); and José Ballesta, former mayor of Murcia (free member).