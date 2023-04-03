Waka Game Magazine and the developer Canawo have made the DLC available today Season 12 for the version pc Of Noel the Mortal Fate. The game is also available on consoles, but at the moment it has not been announced when this will be released on other platforms.

In this new DLC, Noel and companions will have to enter the Sant’Angelo Public University to be able to uncover the mystery behind the ambitions of Burrows.In order to access the Season 12 you must own the Season from 1 to 7.

Source: Waka Game Magazine, Canawo Street Gematsu