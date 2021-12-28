PLAYISM, Vaka Game Magazine And Kawano have unveiled the release date for the version Nintendo Switch from Noel the Mortal Fate. The title will be available from 10 February 2022 via Nintendo eShop and will have within it the localization in English, Japanese and Traditional Chinese. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will be released in the future, although a possible launch window has not yet been revealed.

Waiting for more information, we leave you now with the opening movie for the Switch version of Noel the Mortal Fate thanks to which we will be able to get a taste of the main song “Gyakkou Doumei”Created by Jin in collaboration with Kashi. Good vision.

Noel the Mortal Fate – Opening Cinematic (Switch)

Source: PLAYISM, Vaka Game Magazine, Kawano Street Gematsu