Noel Le Graet, during the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, which faced France and Belgium. ETIENNE LAURENT (EFE)

Noël Le Graët, the president of the French Football Federation, announced his resignation on Tuesday during a meeting of the executive committee. The strong man of French football, more cornered than ever, had been removed from office on January 11 after controversial statements about Zinedine Zidane. His resignation comes just two weeks after the publication of a devastating audit in which his centralist management of power and his inappropriate behavior towards women were denounced. The prosecution is also investigating him for moral and sexual harassment. Vice President Philippe Diallo will serve as interim until June.

Le Graët (Kerdonnad, 81 years old), whose fourth term expired in two years, rose to the top of the federation more than a decade ago. The only son of a humble family from the Breton countryside, he witnessed the victory of the men’s team in the 2018 World Cup, a runner-up in 2022 and a second place in the Eurocup. But his resignation had been demanded for several weeks by various heavyweights in the world of football and even by his family.

In a statementthe French Football Federation (FFF) wanted to highlight “the remarkable sporting and economic achievements” of what was known as the menhir, in reference to the monoliths of his home region, Brittany. The group has also stressed that the good results -both financial and sporting- of his mandate are explained, among other things, by “an ambitious training policy” and has recalled the significant progress that women’s football has made during his 11 years in power.

His end of term is, however, marked by a series of controversies, including accusations of sexual harassment. “He status quo it is impossible”, said the Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra after the publication on February 15 of an audit on its management, which she herself commissioned. Le Graët no longer has “the necessary legitimacy to manage and represent” tricolor football.

At the head of the FFF during one of its golden ages, the businessman has drawn attention in recent months for his outbursts. On January 8, this former socialist mayor of the municipality of Guingamp, in the Brittany region, unleashed a storm after making statements about Zinedine Zidane on the RMC radio station.

France had just lost to Argentina on penalties in the World Cup final in Qatar and the French footballer was on everyone’s lips as a possible replacement for Didier Deschamps, in charge since 2012. When the interviewer asked Le Graët if they had spoken for phone, he replied: “No way. I wouldn’t have picked up the phone.” To another question about Brazil’s interest in “Zizou”, he launched: “I don’t give a damn, he can go wherever he wants (…)”.

But the French soccer strongman was already at the center of criticism for a series of accusations about his behavior within the federation and towards women. On September 8, the magazine So Foot published parts of undated messages of a sexual nature allegedly sent by the president of the federation to some collaborators. The article also highlights his difficult character and his disastrous management. Le Graët denies everything and has filed a defamation complaint against the publication.

The French Minister of Sports then decided to entrust an audit to the General Inspectorate of Education, Sport and Research (IGESR, by its French acronym). The investigation lasted about five months and in the meantime new testimonies emerged about Le Graët’s inappropriate behavior. Among them, Florence Hardouin, the general director of the FFF, who made it known to her entourage that she was also a victim of sexual and moral harassment, according to the world. On January 16, the Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation for moral and sexual harassment after Sonia Souid, an agent for several French internationals, also accused of inappropriate behavior.

The report’s conclusions came to light a month later, on February 15. They are devastating. The audit highlights excessive alcohol consumption, a solo management of power and a series of behaviors “incompatible with the exercise of their duties and the requirement of exemplarity that is attached to their position.” The strongman of French football, now disgraced, had little time left.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.