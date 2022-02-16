With a second round to all Clement Noel took the gold of the slalom. The Frenchman who had started the season with a success in Val d’Isere but then went into crisis (in Madonna di Campiglio he was out at the last gate) placed the perfect heat to recover from sixth place. Behind him ends the Austrian Johannes Strolz (at 61/100), in the lead after the first heat: gold in combined and silver in the footsteps of father Hubert, who was gold in combined and silver in giant in Calgary 1988. The bronze is by the Norwegian Foss Solevaag (at 70/100).