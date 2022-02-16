With the best time in the heats, the Frenchman takes gold ahead of Strolz and Foss Solevaag. Giuliano two tenths from the podium. Room 11th, outside Vinatzer
With a second round to all Clement Noel took the gold of the slalom. The Frenchman who had started the season with a success in Val d’Isere but then went into crisis (in Madonna di Campiglio he was out at the last gate) placed the perfect heat to recover from sixth place. Behind him ends the Austrian Johannes Strolz (at 61/100), in the lead after the first heat: gold in combined and silver in the footsteps of father Hubert, who was gold in combined and silver in giant in Calgary 1988. The bronze is by the Norwegian Foss Solevaag (at 70/100).
Eighth rocket
–
Giuliano Razzoli’s comeback ended 26/100 from the medal, he was twelfth after the first heat and in the end he is eighth at 96/100 behind Noel. The other blue who remained in the race after the first heat, Tommaso Sala, is eleventh at 1 “28. Alex Vinatzer was competing in a great heat but leaned over and was thrown away a few doors from the end.
