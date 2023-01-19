They have been speculating for many years with the meeting of Oasis. Even Liam Gallagher himself was fed up, who recently hinted that he would like to sing again with his brother. But it was this one, Noel, who insisted over and over again that his solo career was going too well for him to look back without anger. And it is that the relationship between the Gallaghers, everyone knows, is at least explosive.

This is how the ABC newspaper detailed its entertainment cover as a reminder of the separation of the emblematic band, of which its thousands of fans always await a reunion, which could come true in the words of Noel himself.

The press points out that “the fans of the band that reigned in the britpop they are already salivating after some statements that Noel has dispatched on the BBC Radio Manchester station, which have caused the networks to be filled with messages encouraging him to return to his brother ”.

“You should never say never”, said the guitarist to the surprise of the listeners, when they asked him -again- the million dollar question. “An extraordinary set of circumstances would have to happen. But that does not mean that these circumstances will never occur.

The main composer of Oasis assured that “it was always a blessing to be able to go on stage with songs that mean a lot to people, and I understand that people wanted to hear classic Oasis songs at my concerts. You have to accept it, not get too proud about it, be grateful that you wrote songs that are still going strong after 25 or 30 years, and not worry about it.”

ABC points out that it may be a coincidence, but this change in attitude of Noel Regarding the possibility of the return of Oasis, it occurred just after announcing that he was divorcing his wife, Sara Macdonald, after 22 years of marriage and two children together.