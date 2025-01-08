In the summer of 2023, Noel Gallagher He gave an interview to the ‘Daily Mirror’ on the occasion of a tour by his post-Oasis band, High Flying Birds, in which he stated that the idea of ​​forming a supergroup did not appeal to him, but that he would “definitely” join a supergroup in where his great idols were. «Who would I like to be in a supergroup with? I could be in a band with Paul Weller and I could be in a band with Johnny Marr, easily. Play the bass… Ringo and Macca would be amazing»Gallagher said. «Imagine being in a band with Ringo and Macca. Who would sing? “Everyone,” he added. «I would pay a fortune to be in it. Put me with the promoter Harvey Goldsmith,” he added in a joking tone.

The self-confessed Beatles fan had already joined McCartney and Weller in 1995 to cover the Fab Four’s classic ‘Come Together’, and also performed with an 81-year-old Macca at his daughter Stella McCartney’s 50th birthday party in 2022. But now he will be able to fulfill his desire to play in a super band in which there is no former Beatle, but there is one of his descendants.

Noel has joined the supergroup Mantra Of The Cosmosled by the son of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, in their new psychedelic song. The song, titled ‘Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous)’, features Gallagher alongside Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder on vocals, former Oasis guitarist Andy Bell, Sir Ringo’s son Zak Starkey on drums and Mark “Bez » Berry from Happy Mondays on percussion. The song will be published this January, and will probably be played at the concert that the group will give next week at the legendary The Cavern in Liverpool, in which Noel’s presence is not confirmed.

“Mantra Of The Cosmos is like Dylan, Dalí and Ginsberg on a rocket to the moon to have fun with clangers,” Gallagher said of the project. Zak Starkey and Noel Gallagher have been friends for a long time, and in fact Ringo’s son already participated in Oasis recordings, on the albums ‘Don’t Believe The Truth’ and ‘Dig Your Own Soul’. They met in a London rehearsal room in early 1995, when Starkey was part of a group called Face.









Speaking about the composition of ‘Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous)’, Starkey stated: “It’s not every day that the greatest songwriter of my generation (referring to Noel), not to mention Shaun, the greatest beat poet of our time, send me a song. I was a little stunned because it’s not something you want to screw up. But it turned out great, everyone likes it. Noel loves Shaun. He texted me to say, ‘Do you know what you have? The British Bob Dylan’, and I wasn’t kidding because now I’ve witnessed what Shaun does. Noel calls him the ‘king of letters’.

Starkey met Shaun Ryder in 2015, while filming the TFI Friday revival on Channel 4. “Shaun was on the show, and we literally said hello for five minutes and then took a photo. That was it. So I just cold called him to talk to him about this band, I explained to him that I didn’t want it to be based on guitars, but I wanted it to be based mostly on their lyrics. He immediately said yes. I asked him if his partner (Bez) was going to participate and he said: ‘He doesn’t know yet, but he will.’

This collaboration comes after Gallagher announced that the Britpop band he formed with his brother Liam would reunite for a world tour in 2025. Last September, reports emerged that they would be accompanied on stage by the band’s bassist Andy Bell. , as well as guitarists Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs and Gem Archer, and according to The Mirror, a source close to the group revealed that “Noel and Liam hope to have Zak on drums,” explaining the situation this way: “Alan White, who was Oasis’ drummer until 2004, is not returning. “Zak was probably the best live drummer Oasis has ever had and having him back would be incredible.” The original drummer, Tony McCarroll, left in 1995 and Alan White replaced him until 2004. Zak joined the band in 2004 and played until 2008, when he left after arguing with Noel, being replaced by Chris Sharrock until Oasis split. in 2009.

Noel Gallagher has expressed his admiration for Ringo Starr and his love for the Beatles several times. At a screening of the ‘Get Back’ documentary in 2021, Noel opened up about feeling embarrassed by comparisons between Oasis and the iconic band, admitting that he and his brother Liam couldn’t match the greatness of the legendary Liverpool band.