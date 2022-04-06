Noel Gallagher lashed out Harry Styles. The former member of the band Oasis is once again in the media eye for his controversial statements about another artist. This time, he is the interpreter of “Sign of the times”, who he gave harsh criticism for not working as hard as the “real” musicians.

In a recent interview with the Daily Star, Liam Gallagher’s brother expressed that he does not believe at all that the former One Direction member is worthy of talent and even dared to undermine his musical repertoire. This, after the recent release of the first single “As it was”, part of what will be their third album.

Noel Gallagher against ”The X Factor”

At first, the rock singer referred to the reality show created by Simon Cowell, “The X Factor”, where he began the musical career of young Harry Styles with those who would become his companions from the musical group One Direction: Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik.

In this regard, the 54-year-old musician stated emphatically: “’ The X Factor’ is a TV show, it has nothing to do with music, it has nothing to do with music at all. so whatever has come out of it has nothing to do with music.”

“Don’t tell me you think Harry Styles is in a room somewhere writing a song right now. With some joy, he will be surrounded by many girls. I can assure you that he does not have an acoustic guitar in his hands while trying to compose some melody.”, the author of “Shakermaker” later added.

Noel Gallagher downplayed Harry theme

However, this would not be the first time that the former Oasis guitarist disqualified the artistic career of Harry Styles, since, in 2017, Noel Gallagher criticized the song “Sign of the times” by Harry Styles, which was his first composition as soloist.

The famous argued that his cat could have composed said simple. “People my age have gotten carried away, they’re fat, bald idiots with faded tattoos. They sit in their garage and write things like “Sign of the Times” for Harry Styles. Which, frankly, my cat could have written in about 10 minutes!”, declared the artist at the time.