The British Academy of Film has temporarily stripped Noel Clarke of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Award for Contribution to the Development of Cinematography due to allegations of sexual harassment, said Thursday, April 29. film academy United Kingdom.

“In light of allegations of serious misconduct on the part of Noel Clark, published Thursday night in The Guardian, BAFTA has decided to suspend his membership and temporarily revoke his award for his contribution to the development of cinema. This measure takes effect immediately and will remain in effect until further notice, ”the statement said.

Noel Clarke himself denies his guilt.

“In my twenty-year career, I have put inclusiveness and diversity at the forefront. During this time, not a single person left a complaint against me. If anyone I’ve worked with felt uncomfortable or disrespected by me, I sincerely apologize. I strongly deny [обвинения] in lecherous acts of a sexual nature and intends to protect himself from these false statements, ”said the actor.

Thursday edition The guardian published a material where it was said about 20 women who charged Clark with various types of sexual harassment, in particular, sexually inappropriate behavior on the set.

Clarke, 45, is known for his roles in Doctor Who, Sex, Drugs and Rock ‘n’ Roll, I Fight Giants and other films. In 2009, Clarke received a BAFTA Rising Star Award for Span II, where he directed, wrote and starred.

On April 11, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) named the winners of its annual award.