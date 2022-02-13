In 2020 the young singers Christian Nodal and Belinda they were coaches of “La Voz México”, when the format of the program passed to TV Azteca. A couple of months after starting this show that seeks new voices in music, the interpreter of songs like “Goodbye love” or “Botella after bottle” surprised by revealing his love affair with the singer of “El baile del sapito” .

The first interview they gave togetherafter making their courtship known, it was for the program “Ventaneando”, where the also Spanish actress and naturalized Mexican, Belinda, expressed the happiness he felt to be living “a very beautiful story”. On that occasion, she stated that they continued to know each other and “this is just beginning.”

Belinda Peregrín Schüll, who for several years starred in children’s soap operas on Televisa such as “Accomplices to the rescue” and “Aventuras en el tiempo”, mentioned that it was the first time in her entire artistic career that she spoke so openly about a love relationship.

Which is something new because I’ve never done it before, and I like doing it for the first time with someone who deserves my heart.

Much was said, that Belinda and Nodal’s courtship was a farceas it is a strategy of the production of “La Voz México”, to raise the audience levels of the program.

In this regard, the ex-girlfriend of Mexican soccer player Giovani dos Santos mentioned that there would always be people who would speak well and badly, and that the only ones to know what was happening were Christian Nodal and her.

“With time and our actions they will realize that neither I nor he are that kind of artist, our talent and our careers speak for themselves and we don’t have the need to do things we don’t feel.”

For his part, the singer-songwriter stated in that interview for “Ventaneando”, he said that if everyone knew Belinda for what she has inside, “everyone would be in love with her.”

This love story is over. Still The reasons that led them to end their courtship and cancel their engagement are not known.. In a statement that he published on his social networks, Nodal reported: “We have decided to end our commitment and our relationship as a couple, each taking the best of the other.”