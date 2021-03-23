UAmong other things, with a hard lockdown over the Easter holidays, the federal and state governments want to at least slow down the third wave of corona. In view of the significantly increasing number of infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) agreed on a comprehensive package of measures with the Prime Ministers of the federal states after tough negotiations on Tuesday night. An overview of key decisions:

Easter lockdown: Easter should be the motto: Stay at home! For this purpose, an “extended rest period” from April 1st to April 5th, i.e. from Maundy Thursday to Easter Monday, will be introduced. Only a maximum of five people from two households are allowed to meet, children up to 14 years of age are not counted.

The shops should close during this time, on Thursday and Saturday similar rules should apply as on Sundays and public holidays. According to the resolution, only the “food retail trade in the narrow sense” is allowed to open on Easter Saturday. Meetings in public spaces should be prohibited on the five days. Services should take place virtually as possible. The Easter days should become a “resting phase” in order to “break the third wave a little”, Chancellor Merkel explained the decision.

Pull emergency brake: The existing lockdown rules will be extended until April 18th. This means that the emergency brake decided at the beginning of March continues to apply, which should apply if there is a seven-day incidence of more than 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. With correspondingly high incidence values, stricter corona rules apply again. This mark has already been broken in numerous countries and regions, and nationwide it is already above this value.

The federal and state governments also agreed that further steps should be taken in counties with a seven-day incidence of more than 100 new infections. This can include the requirement of a mask requirement for passengers in the car or exit restrictions.

Refraining from traveling: “The federal and state governments continue to urge all citizens to refrain from travel that is not absolutely necessary in Germany and abroad,” the decision said. But the heads of government did not stop at appeals: the federal and state governments expect the airlines to have corona tests before their return flight. In addition, the Infection Protection Act is to stipulate a “general obligation to test before departure for entry requirements for flights to Germany”.

More tests after Easter: “After Easter, extensive testing will play an even more crucial role in combating the pandemic,” the heads of government explain. Nationwide tests are currently being introduced at schools and daycare centers. Model projects will investigate whether and how tests enable opening steps.

Home work and more help: The federal and state governments are again calling on companies to enable their employees to work from home. In addition, the companies should expand their test offers. Employees who do not work from home should be able to have themselves tested twice a week if possible.

Companies that are particularly hard hit by the closings are to receive further help. According to the resolution, the federal government will “develop a supplementary aid instrument within the framework of European law”.