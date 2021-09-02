Terrible drama on Mallorca vacation: Two sisters from Germany are said to have had an accident on Thursday night while bathing.

Mallorca – It is an incredible tragedy that has now apparently occurred in Mallorca. As the Mallorca Zeitung now reports, two women from Germany are said to be bathing on the beach of Cala Mandia drowned on the east coast of Mallorca. A 23-year-old drowned on Thursday night, another woman, presumably her sister, is said to be in a clinic with a diagnosed brain death.

The second woman is said to be the 25-year-old sister of the drowned vacationer, according to the Spanish newspaper Última Hora, citing the local police. They should therefore come from North Rhine-Westphalia. Both women are said to have gone into the sea at night in strong waves, an emergency call was made around 2.30 a.m. As the Última Hora further reports, the red flag is said to have been hoisted on the beach at the time of the accident. This forbids bathing in the sea. As the Mallorca Zeitung reports, one of the two women was reanimated by the local police. The other woman is said to have been floating in the water at this point in time, because she could not be found at first.

As the newspaper further reports, four national police officers are said to have pulled the unconscious vacationer from Germany out of the sea, but the young woman could not be resuscitated. Her alleged sister is said to have first been taken to a clinic, where brain death was then diagnosed.

As the Mallorca-Zeitung reports, the exact circumstances of death should now be clarified. The two women are said not to have been alone at the time of the accident, the group consisted of a total of six young vacationers from Germany. The other four women made it back to the beach on their own despite the strong waves. According to the portal, citing the police, they were helped by a young man.