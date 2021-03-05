The politicians should be raised properly again – because of the corona pandemic in the virtual. Celebrities are on the guest list.

No Singspiel, but Söder and Laschet in the live stream: Nockherberg 2021 will take place digitally.

Vice Chancellor and SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz has also announced himself.

Fasting preacher is cabaret artist Maxi Schafroth – we report in this news ticker.

Munich – Nockherberg. The Politiker-Derblecken is one of the top dates for political celebrities in Bavaria. In 2021, another date was more important: the Corona summit with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). Therefore, the event will take place on March 3rd, now this Friday (March 5th).

Due to the pandemic, in the empty ballroom. As a fasting preacher, Maxi Schafroth will tackle state and federal politicians, but will speak in front of empty beer tables. The Singspiel is canceled completely – not feasible under infection protection conditions. Better than nothing. Last year the event was completely canceled due to Corona. The cabaret artist said that BR in advance, the virtual Nockherberg will be “a challenge and more difficult than usual”.

Nockherberg despite Corona: Söder and Laschet as well as Scholz, Aigner and Aiwanger expected

Despite everything, some will be in the sights of the cameras: Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) and his North Rhine-Westphalian counterpart, CDU boss Armin Laschet, will be connected online and should be seen live all the time.

Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) as well as the President of the Bavarian State Parliament Ilse Aigner (CSU) and Minister of Economics Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) want to take part.

Before Nockherberg 2021: Django Asül warns Söder of the candidacy for chancellor

Incidentally, Django Asül had already targeted the state government in February. The cabaret artist shared the Süddeutsche Zeitung against Söder and Aiwanger. He warned the former of the “temptation” of wanting to become the Union’s candidate for chancellor: Söder could count on being slowed down cleanly in Berlin, like FC Bayern at the airport, if he should land there. Wherever a Bavarian wants to make a difference outside of Bavaria, he is sure to resist. ”

In the case, however, Söder does not have to worry about the Free State. Aiwanger is after all “Vice Prime Minister and opposition leader in personal union – and also sales coordinator for mops and similar leisure equipment”. Asül had only appeared once as a fasting preacher at the Nockherberg – he had annoyed parts of the audience with too rough jokes.

From 8.15 p.m. it will be Bavarian Television (BR) will broadcast the Nockherberg live in 2021.