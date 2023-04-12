Eleven years later, Stefano Pioli could definitely use someone like him. A midfielder capable – year of grace 2011-12 – of scoring 11 goals. Antonio Nocerino, together with Ibra who enjoyed himself like crazy sending him to goal, transformed everything he touched into gold. And in these eleven (very long) years he has kept something special for him, a little less for Milan given the amount of time that has passed. He’s the last AC Milan player to score in a quarter of the Champions League and it’s not exactly a trivial goal: 3 April 2012, ball in the hole with Barça at the Camp Nou. Before this Milan-Naples one can ask him anything, except who he would like to see in the semifinals: “I could never make a choice, I am very fond of Milan, but Naples is my city…”.