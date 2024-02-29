The first guests of the new edition of have been announced Be Comics!the most acclaimed pop culture event in north-eastern Italy. Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th March the pavilions of Padua Fair they will come alive with hundreds of enthusiasts ready to express their creativity to the fullest.

Among the various personalities present, the Japanese animator is worthy of note Nobuyoshi Habaradirector of the film Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 and member of Sunrise Beyond. Habara has worked on series of Gundam as Build Dviers Re:RISE in the role of episode director and storyboard author, recently Gundam Build Metaverseat the feature film of Char's Counterattack as key animator ea Z Gundam as a mecha designer.

BE COMICS! 2024: A DIVE INTO THE FANTASTIC WORLD OF POP CULTURE

Comics, video games and cosplay will be the protagonists in the pavilions of Fiera di Padova from 16 to 17 March 2024.

All the arts and means of expression will be celebrated by the presence of international guests and superstars never seen in Padua. For a journey into the world of pop culture. Many special guests are expected: from Nobuyoshi Habara, one of the greatest exponents of Japanese animation, to Marco Checchetto, a true legend of international comics, from Paolocannone, protagonist of eSports, to CiccioGamer, YouTube hero for more than one generation of fans.

Info and tickets on becomics.it

Padua, 22 February 2024 – The new edition of Be Comics!, the most acclaimed event dedicated to pop and geek culture in the north-east. Saturday 16 is Sunday March 17 the pavilions 7 And 78 from the Padua Fair they will be filled with enthusiasts from all over Italy – and beyond – for two days in which it will be possible to express one's creativity to the fullest. The organization managed by Fandango Club Creatorsin partnership with Padua Hall – the company that manages the Padua Fair – is ready to welcome all visitors to one of the most fascinating cities in Northern Italy. Tickets are already available at a special price on becomics.it . The theme for 2024 is “A dive into the world of fantasy”: the heroine Lionessescreated by the artist Mario Alberti specifically for Be Comics! two years ago now, he returns from the trip to the East made last year, where he was able to explore new narrative universes, and reaffirms himself as a protagonist, setting off again on the wings of fantasy in the skies of Padua. At the center is the union of the arts and means of expression, in a perfect combination of passions that unite all generations, in the name of imagination and escape from everyday life.

The centerpiece of the event will certainly be the Be Internship!: official host Beatrice Lorenzi, well-known content creator and author. Reconfirmed John Zacharias – in art Zeth Castle – creator and host of talks and panels related to comics, manga, cinema and TV series. Among the various guests who will take turns on the stage of Be Comics! Ivan Bigarella And Alberto Dal Lagonationally renowned artists from the world of comics and Marco Checchettoa true legend of international comics, one of the most acclaimed pencils in the universe Marvelauthor of Dare devil chosen as the official logo for the sixtieth anniversary of the superhero. They will be there with him Alessandro Starace And Leonardo Berghellafamous for the fantasy series Dada Adventure. The two authors will also be present at the Edizioni BD and J-POP Manga stand to sign copies with the most loyal readers. Meetings with Domenico Guastafierroknown to most as Plato's Cave – one of the most followed and expert content creators on the subject of manga – e Paolo Marcucci known as Paolocannone, streamer and professional QLASH player. TO Be Comics! the youtuber CiccioGamer89 will inaugurate his CiccioBurger Truck Tour. From creator to food & beverage entrepreneur, CiccioGamer has launched his brand of burgers: unique and enjoyable buns with an eye towards a balanced diet. Exclusively for the public of Padua, in addition to the Meet&Greet, the special Amatriciano burger, with typically Roman flavours.

But it doesn't end here! This year Be Comics! the ace drops and presents a world-class guest, for the first time in an Italian fair: directly from the land of the Rising Sun, in fact, a great exponent of Japanese animation will be present on both days of the event, Nobuyoshi Habara. Passionate about animation since adolescence, he founded the amateur club Studio MAPLE, where he took his first steps in the sector. An eclectic artist, he has contributed over the years to all the steps of animation, from drawings to production, up to directing Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202, a film set in the universe of the iconic 1970s anime (Battleship Yamato). Today you are a member of Sunrise Beyondthe studio that boasts the timeless among its various projects Gundam. Thanks to this participation, Be Comics! strengthens its identity and value, stands out and positions itself unequivocally among the reference events in the sector.

The world of video games has also permeated pop culture in recent years, increasingly becoming a true mass phenomenon. And that's why Be Comics! – attentive to the most popular trends among the new generations and wanting to offer its audience increasingly complete content – ​​from year to year it has created its own increasingly large area dedicated to gaminguntil we get to 300 m2 of the 2024 edition full of gaming stations with the best of the video games of the moment. The Gaming Partners Of Be Comics! And QLASHthe famous Venetian eSports team that will organize in Be Comics! Gaming Area tournaments Fortnite, League of Legends And Valorantas well as much-loved sports titles such as EA Sports FC, eFootball And MotoGP: fun is guaranteed! Among the protagonists of Gaming Area Also Nintendo which, with its acclaimed Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pikmin 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder And The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomin the company of the super team Pokemon Millenniumwill entertain adults and children as much as possible. Be Comics!In short, it is becoming more and more Be Comics!… & Games!

TO Be Comics! the most important student academies certainly cannot be missing – la International School of Comics and the School of Comics – and above all the main publishing houses, ready to present the latest news in the exclusive area Be Comics & Manga. From J-POP Manga to BD Editionsuntil Yellowbeak And Coconino, it will be possible to take a real journey into national and international publishing. Many meetings and insights are scheduled: Re-Belle Edizionia publishing house specializing in stories with unforgettable protagonists, will host Marga Biazzi – in art Blackbanshee – illustrator specialized in folk art with distinctive features; APO Authorized Personnel Onlyan independent artistic hub that collects the works of numerous artists with the aim of bringing the author and his works back to the center, has already planned several signings with Marcello Toninelli And Danilo Sbacchi; the presence of Salvatore Callerami self-taught cartoonist known to the general public for the series “He and the Bear” where he talks about his coming out. His works include the collection dedicated to the SailorBears, the Genderbender reinterpretation of the iconic Sailor Moon series, the official comic of Elettra Lamborghini and “Le Becchine Tubanera”, a story focused on the world of Drag Queens. His LGBTQIA+ volumes will be available at Be Comics! at the APO booth along with a selection of other rainbow titles. MangaSenpaifinally, as true experts in works with a Japanese spirit created by Italian and European artists (Euromanga), he has scheduled meetings with the manga artists Elisabetta Cifone And Giulia Della Ciana. The presence of is inevitable Starshopa true institution that has been spreading comics culture in Italy for more than thirty years: numerous surprises in store!

Me too'Artist Alley get back to Be Comics! with all its contents and its value. Here it will be possible to admire the works of emerging and self-produced artists who can't wait to meet visitors and make their latest works known. Among the various independent authors and publishers will be present Don Alemannoknown for his Jenus Pills, Valerio Held, well-known Disney designer; Renape, Damix Art, Fededeko, Bonny Zed, Asunicha, Art from Lessia, BobbiChan, Collettivo Ambrose, Officina Meningi, the Black List collective – which includes over 50 artists – and Mila Fois, illustrator of myths and legends from all over the world.

TO Be Comics! cannot be missing cosplay and, as usual, there will be Epicos, with its professionals, as Community Partners. An entire corner dedicated to meet & greets, shootings and above all to the exclusive SOS Cosplay, to repair the costume in case small accidents occur along the way. Scheduled on the Be Stage! of truly unmissable moments: the Cosplay Paradeopen to all and with the public as supreme judge, while Sunday 17th will be the turn of theEpic Cosplay Contestthe official race valid for the Cosplay Italian Cupthe only national championship dedicated to cosplay.

The East will play a very important role in the 2024 edition of Be Comics!. There Il Mulino language school and the Japanese Cultural Association Ochacaffe they will be present both days on the Be Stage! to answer all visitors' questions about Japan and South Korea, two of the countries that have attracted the interest of thousands of young people in recent years. The guests of these meetings, who see DJ Shiru to the management, I am Anna Of Lost in Korea and the doctor Nishioka, teacher of Japanese at the Ca' Foscari University Institute in Venice. The Community Partner K-ble JungleFurthermore, it will allow everyone to immerse themselves in the fascinating universe of K-popthe musical phenomenon that continues to inspire Generation Z. The selection for the K-pop Dance Fight Fest, the European K-pop dance championship, and on Sunday 17th the performances of crews and soloists ready to show their spectacular choreographies. There will be moments of random dance that will involve all the audience present, making them protagonists.

Also this year i Editorial Partners Of Be Comics! they will be Corriere dello Sport – Stadium and Tuttosport who follow the initiative and promote it on and off-line and who confirm themselves as a reference for all the main news relating to the world of eSports with weekly releases in paper newspapers and the online section on sites dedicated to this world. There Official Radio of the event will be the superstation Radio Piterpanthe most listened to Venetian broadcaster dedicated to young people, which with its style is ready to involve all visitors.