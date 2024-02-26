Nobuo UematsuThe legendary composer who created the music for numerous games in the Final Fantasy series and beyond, admitted that probably he won't compose another soundtrack complete with a game.

This does not mean that he will retire from the scene in the immediate future, but he intends to continue dedicating himself to less demanding projects, such as the main musical themes of the Final Fantasy series, including Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth. However, she stated that she no longer has the physical and mental strength enough to create a complete OST.

“As for Final Fantasy, I'm still involved composing the main themes of the games,” Uematsu explained in an interview with German portal Zeit Online. “But I don't think I'll compose the music for an entire game again.”

“You should give your all for two or three years. And I don't think I have the physical and mental strength to do that anymore. I think I would prefer to use the time I have left to work on other projects that I love. For example compositions like Merregnon or my band Uematsu Nobuo with TIKI”.